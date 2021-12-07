Does Omicron COVID Variant Pose a Higher Threat to Children? Report

The NICD also said that children under the age of two account for about 10 per cent of total hospital admissions in Tshwane, the Omicron epicentre in South Africa, the report said.

But Das said that Indians will not be impacted in a similar way.

Mahajan agreed and said, "Our natural immunity will aid us in the fight against the Omicron virus."

However, Dr Vikram Gagneja, Consultant, Paediatrics and Intensivist, Pediatrics, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, told IANS, that Indian children can be at a similar risk.