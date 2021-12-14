Omicron vs Delta COVID Variants: What Early Data Says

Only two weeks old and Omicron, the new COVID variant, has already taken over the news. Apart from being extensively discussed, the latest variant of concern to emerge after the devastating Delta variant has also sparked concerns of a pandemic do-over.

While India braces for a possible third wave, other countries like France and Germany are already seeing early signs of a fourth and fifth wave.

We don't know much about the variant, but what we do know is that it spreads. Fast.

As of 9 December, Omicron has spread to more than 63 countries according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).