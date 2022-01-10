COVID-19 Hospitalisations in Delhi on the Rise: Notes From the COVID Wards

As countries report record high COVID-19 cases once again, closer to home, in the national capital, for instance, there have been reports of hospitalisations going up with doctors bracing themselves for a full-fledged 'third wave'.

The World Health Organisation has gone on record to warn against underestimating the Omicron variant by labelling it as 'mild'.

According to the WHO, although Omicron seems to be causing less severe symptoms as compared to Delta, especially in vaccinated individuals, it wouldn't be appropriate to call it mild, as it may lead to people not taking it seriously enough.