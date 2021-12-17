Why is Omicron More Infectious Than Delta? New Data Shed Some Light

Data finds the Omicron COVID-19 variant spreads 4 times faster than any previous variant, including the highly transmissible Delta.

Shedding light on why this might be, multiple recent studies indicate that the reason could be that this particular variant multiplies in the airways of the infected person faster than in the lungs, making it highly transmissible.

According to preliminary findings of one ex vitro lab study conducted in Hong Kong, the Omicron variant multiplies in the human bronchus 70 times faster than Delta and the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

Another preprint study conducted in collaboration between scientists from Harvard and MIT universities in the US, corroborated these findings, and said Omicron spreads 4 times faster than the original strain, and even faster than Delta.

The findings of these studies—Although some are yet to be peer reviewed—are important as they may help scientists crack the code to Omicron's behaviour in the future and how to tackle it.