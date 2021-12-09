Omicron COVID Variant Detected in More Than 50 Countries: US CDC

According to White House chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci, scientists will have some data by the middle of next week that shows how well current vaccines stand up against the new variant.

On Omicron's transmissibility, Fauci said: "We have molecular evidence to suggest that the mutations that are seen in Omicron and in other variants would suggest that they are associated with increased infectivity."

He also pointed to "real-world evidence" that "determines increase in cases, possible increase in reproductive number, and the rapid replacement of Delta by Omicron in certain situations."

He said 'real-world evidence' in epidemiology and clinical studies will definitively answer how transmissible and severe the virus is as well as whether or not it can evade vaccines.