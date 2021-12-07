New Data Proves Omicron Might Be Less Severe: Report

So far, patients infected with Omicron are not oxygen dependent.
Patients hospitalised with Omicron in South Africa show less dependence on oxygen, early recovery, according to a new report.
Between 14 November and 29, a sharp rise was observed in admissions at the Steve Biko Academic and Tshwane District Hospitals (SBAH/TDH) Complex.
Of 166 new admissions, 42 patients are currently in the COVID wards. And most patients had another medical, surgical or obstetric reason, and SARS-CoV-2 has been an incidental finding in them.
"The majority of hospital admissions are for diagnoses unrelated to COVID-19. The SARS-CoV-2 positivity is an incidental finding in these patients and is largely driven by hospital policy requiring testing of all patients requiring admission to the hospital," he added.
Of the 42 patients in the ward, 29 (70 percent) were not oxygen dependent and the "patients were saturating well on room air and did not present with any respiratory symptoms".
Further, the report revealed that the age profile differed markedly from hospital admissions among COVID patients seen in the previous 18 months.
No fewer than 80 per cent of admissions were below the age of 50 years and about 19 per cent were children aged 0-9 years.
The highest number of admissions was in the age group 30-39 years, making up 28 per cent of the total, the report said.
As Omicron is found to have more than 30 mutations in its spike protein, the main concern over its outbreak is whether disease severity is similar, milder or more severe than with the other variants.
There were no COVID related deaths among 34 admissions in the paediatric COVID wards over the last two weeks.
The report showed an "absence of any significant increase in in-hospital deaths in relation to the dramatic rise in the case rate for the Gauteng Province as a whole".
However, "the trend will become clearer over the next few weeks," Abdullah said.
Moreover, there were only 2 patients in the COVID ICU in the last 14 days, neither of whom had a primary diagnosis of COVID pneumonia, showing less severity of Omicron.
"Another significant early finding in this analysis is the much shorter average length of stay of 2.8 days for SARS-CoV-2 positive patients admitted to the COVID wards over the last two weeks compared to an average length of stay of 8.5 days for the past 18 months," Abdullah said.
However, the information represents just the first two weeks of the Omicron wave in Tshwane and the "clinical profile of admitted patients could change significantly over the next two weeks," Abdullah said.
