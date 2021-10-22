Pfizer Says Its Booster Restores Full Protection Against COVID-19

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration authorised the booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, allowing a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series to individuals 65 years of age and older, and 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2.