Poor and Disabled: What Will Happen to Those on the Margins?

In today's India, there are more difficult questions that we must contemplate on. When there are no rights for the marginalized and poor sections of society, can disabled people preserve their rights?

Perhaps we will follow the Indian model where your class determines what rights you have. Flights for the rich, sticks for the poor. There is nothing new about this. Our framework of rights is borrowed from western countries where the standard of living is much higher. And the same goes for disability rights too. And that means, the ambit of rights has never been truly universal.

With the shrinking conscience of the nation, our rights are shrinking too.

I am not sure if the coming years will be better or worse for persons with disabilities. But I am sure the privileged will fight to keep their rights. People like me will continue talking to newspapers, writing columns and living in a world which is cut off from the world of starvation.

There will be many poor disabled people who will die and they will be forgotten. They will die of hunger. They will die of destitution. They will die because the rest of us simply don't care enough. I am not being self righteous here. I am just counting the plain facts. Who has seen poor disabled people anyways? I saw one on a traffic signal a few months ago and immediately my driver reminded me that he was faking his disability. It was all a nexus.

Beggars run extortion rings in this country. Only the privileged and powerful are earnest enough. Everything else is dramebaazi.