Diabetes Patients More Prone to Post-COVID Fatigue: Study

Studies have shown a strong link between COVID-19 and diabetes.
People with Type-2 diabetes who also suffered COVID-19 are more likely to experience severe fatigue than those who did not have the infectious disease, according to a new study released on Thursday, 11 November.
Post-COVID syndrome or Long COVID has emerged as a major roadblock in the recovery of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2.
The results show that diabetes complicates the course of COVID-19 and results in excess morbidity and mortality; presence of diabetes also influences Long COVID via various pathophysiological mechanisms. Besides, diabetes also poses challenges in the recovery of patients.
"In addition, diabetes poses challenges in the recovery of patients. It is imperative, therefore, for chronic diabetic patients to follow a healthy lifestyle, adhere to treatment guidelines and go for regular health checks," added Misra, who is also a Padma Shri recipient.
They compared them against patients with diabetes without a history of Covid-19 (52 Type 2 diabetes patients with Covid vs 56 Type 2 diabetes patients without Covid).
While Type-2 diabetes patients who had Covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue compared to those who did not have Covid-19, both groups had comparable handgrip strength.
They also lost more weight, had reduced physical activity and showed significantly lower handgrip strength as compared to those with lesser fatigue score.
Overall, high fatigue seems to result from severe Covid-19, and high blood sugar levels, the researchers said.
The findings are particularly relevant in view of increased prevalence of severe diabetes during times of COVID-19.
"This study re-emphasises that the management of diabetes should be sustained and more stringent during a pandemic. Blood glucose and blood pressure should be optimal and more aggressive glycemic management is required," Misra said, adding that patients must focus on nutrition and protein and vitamin supplements.
