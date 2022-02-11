Prince Charles Tests COVID +Ve for a Second Time: Report

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19
(Photo: Twitter)
Britain's Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating, said Clearance House, the official Twitter account of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, on Thursday, 10 February.
He had been due to unveil a statue in Winchester on Thursday, 10 February.
Prince Charles received the positive result Thursday morning and had to reschedule his visit to events in Winchester, Clarence House said, adding that Charles was triple vaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Wednesday, 9 February, Prince Charles and his wife met people at a reception in the British Museum.
High-profile guests with whom he had close contact include Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.
It remains unclear if Prince Charles has recently been in physical contact with 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who only days ago marked her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture have been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)