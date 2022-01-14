Stressed Out? You May Be More Prone to COVID Infection: Study

Previous research has shown that psychological factors such as stress and social support are associated with increased susceptibility to viral respiratory illnesses and more severe symptoms.

The team of experts from the University of Nottingham, King's College London and the University of Auckland in New Zealand conducted an observational study of nearly 1,100 adults, who completed surveys during April 2020 and self-reported incidence of COVID-19 infection and symptom experience across the pandemic through to December 2020.

The results showed that COVID-19 infection and symptoms were more common among those experiencing elevated psychological distress.