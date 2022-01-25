Omicron Testing Kit, 'Om', by CDRI To Be Launched in February: Report

Senior principal scientist, Atul Goel, said: "The biggest benefit of the kit would be that the patient will be aware if he or she is infected with Omicron or Delta. If one is infected by Omicron, he or she will not panic as this variant is milder than Delta."

He added that as COVID continues to mutate, diagnosis and treatment of different variants becomes difficult.

Omicron, though milder in symptoms, is a super-spreader. It can be controlled if identified timely with the use of this kit.

Principal scientist, Niti Kumar, said: "Om will help in quick and cost-effective detection of Omicron as compared to genome sequencing."

He added: "This technology can be aligned for detection of other emerging variants of COVID and other respiratory infections."