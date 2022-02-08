"Cryptic" Variants of COVID Found in NYC Wastewater

"These variants are bubbling up everywhere, including Omicron, which eventually spilled into the general population and wreaked havoc. We think these weird lineages could be where the next variant of COVID-19 comes from."

The researchers have been sampling wastewater from 14 treatment plants in New York City since June 2020.

They also reached out to other researchers in the US who were doing similar work with wastewater. They observed some unusual results.