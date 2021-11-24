Scientists Find Other Coronaviruses Similar to COVID-19: Study

A team of scientists has identified coronaviruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 from two bats sampled in Cambodia more than a decade ago.

The discovery described in the journal Nature Communications, along with the recent detection of the closest ancestors of SARS-CoV-2 known to date in cave-dwelling bats in Laos, indicates that SARS-CoV-2-related viruses that cause COVID-19 have a much wider geographic distribution than previously reported and further supports the hypothesis that the pandemic originated via spillover of a bat-borne virus.