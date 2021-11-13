COVID Pandemic Led to a 25 Percent Rise in India's Diabetes Burden: Report

World Diabetes Day: Studies have proved that COVID-19 has triggered diabetes in various people.
COVID-19 infections, which started about two years ago, has contributed to nearly 25 per cent rise in diabetic patients in the country, revealed OPD data of a private hospital here on Friday, 12 November.
COVID, which is a viral infection that causes various inflammatory reactions, is known to lead to various recurring and new health ailments such as hypoxia, weakness, weight-loss, hair-loss, myocarditis, thyroid.
But, diabetes is reportedly one of the most common after effects of the infectious disease.
Doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals examined data from OPDs of the last two years. They found that among patients with confirmed Covid-19 infections, there was nearly 25 per cent of new onset of diabetic patients.
Among patients who are already diabetic, more than 60 per cent of patients showed worsening of glycemic status, which persisted for more than three months.
"Diabetes in itself is a pro-inflammatory state posing a risk of an inflammatory response along with COVID-19 which leads to aggravation of blood sugar levels. Those who are known diabetic, COVID-19 caused abnormal values of blood surpass (above the normal range)," said Dr. Subhash Kumar Wangnoo, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, at the hospital, said in a statement.
Hence, for an early and better diagnosis patients who have been administered steroids owing to serious manifestations of COVID-19 are advised to keep a regular check on blood sugar levels post their recovery from the virus, the doctor suggested.
Diabetes also further predisposes patients to various comorbidities including kidney disease and cardiovascular ailments.
Other factors contributing towards a spike in the cases of diabetes are access to calorie dense food, erratic diet patterns and sedentary lifestyle.
