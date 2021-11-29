2 Cases of Omicron Variant Detected in New South Wales: Report

Omicron variant detected in Australia's New South Wales.
Health authorities of Australia's state of New South Wales (NSW) has confirmed two cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant after conducting urgent genomic sequencing from overseas travellers.
The variant, believed to be more infectious than all previous strains, was first detected in South Africa and flagged as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.
The two people were asymptomatic and are in isolation in the Special Health Accommodation. Both the cases are fully vaccinated.
The two passengers were among 14 travellers from southern Africa who arrived in Sydney through Doha.
Before the two cases were confirmed to be infected with the new variant, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet warned that it is inevitable new variants will enter Australia, and said the government is taking a precautionary approach to the new variant.
The state already introduced some new measures from midnight Saturday, including mandatory hotel quarantine for travellers, who have been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, Malawi, and Seychelles during the 14-day period before their arrival in NSW.
