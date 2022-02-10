Tonga Confirms Omicron Variant as New COVID-19 Cases Rise

Tonga confirmed the spread of Omicron variant in the South Pacific island nation as 31 new COVID-19 cases were reported on on Thursday, 10 February, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 64.

According to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online, Tonga's Minister of Health Saia Piukala said at a press conference on Thursday morning that the five tests sent to Australia confirmed that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading in Tonga now.

He also confirmed that 30 new cases were reported in Tonga's main island of Tongatapu while one was discovered in Vava'u, an island group consisting of one large island ('Utu Vava'u) and 40 smaller ones, Xinhua news agency reported.