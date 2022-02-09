US: Over 12 Million Children Infected With COVID-19 So Far

COVID-19 cases among children have spiked dramatically across the US.
(Photo :iStock)
More than 12 million children in the US have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.
COVID-19 cases among children have spiked dramatically across the US during the Omicron variant surge, Xinhua news agency reported.
Nearly 4.2 million child cases were reported since the beginning of January. For the week ending February 3, nearly 632,000 additional child COVID-19 cases were reported, according to the report.
This marks the 26th week in a row child COVID-19 cases in the US are above 100,000. Since the first week of September 2021, there have been nearly seven million additional child cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
