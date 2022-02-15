No Vaccination Certificate Required For Puri Jagannath Darshan

Speaking about the scheduled visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the temple, Kumar said that the temple will remain closed for the public during the President's visit to the temple on 19 February from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Apart from Jagannath darshan, the President will inaugurate the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Sidhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada, the founder of Goudiya Mission on February 20.

Later, he will also visit Sri Chaitanya Gaudiya Mutt before returning to Delhi.