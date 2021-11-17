Antidepressant Pills Could Reduce COVID-19 Deaths: Study

The researchers compared the outcomes of patients with COVID-19 on SSRIs to a matched set of patients with COVID-19 who were not taking them.

The results showed that patients taking fluoxetine were 28 percent less likely to die, those taking either fluoxetine or another SSRI called fluvoxamine were 26 percent less likely to die, and the entire group of patients taking any kind of SSRI was 8 percent less likely to die than the matched patient controls.