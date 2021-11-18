AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Alternative Shows ‘Robust Efficacy’: What Is It?

AstraZeneca is developing a COVID-19 prevention shot for those who cannot take the vaccines, and it shows 'robust efficacy and long-term prevention' according to a statement released by the company on Thursday, 18 November.

The preventive treatment is an antibody cocktail therapy and is being called AZD7442 or Evusheld.

According to the statement, interim data from phase 3 clinical trails show that just one dose (300 mg) of the AZD7442 reduces the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 83 percent, for at least 6 months.

According to AstraZeneca, The AZD7442 PROVENT trial is the first time the monoclonal antibody therapy has been tested in phase 3 clinical trials for use as a prophylactic for symptomatic COVID, rather than a treatment.

FIT breaks down what we know about the shot.