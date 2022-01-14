WHO ‘Strongly’ Recommends Baricitinib for COVID-19 Patients: What Is It?

In its latest edition of the Therapeutics and COVID-19: living guideline, the World Health Organisation has recommended the use of Baricitinib for use in patients with severe illness.

According to the WHO's latest statement updated on 14 January, Baricitinib should be administered combined with corticosteroids to patients with severe or critical COVID-19.

What is Baricitinib? What are the side effects associated with it? Who should be taking it? FIT breaks it down.