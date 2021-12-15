Booster Doses in India: Key Questions That Remain to be Answered

Nearly 90 percent of India's COVID-19 vaccination programme has been driven by Covishield, manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India. Covishield continues to be the primary vaccine being used in India despite several new vaccines receiving emergency approvals, including - Covaxin, Zydus Cadila, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V.

Covishield is a viral vector platform, developed by Oxford university and AstraZeneca.

The viral vector platform works by genetically modifying a weakened version of the adenovirus taken from chimpanzees. It is modified to contain genetic material shared by coronavirus. Once the vaccine is injected, it teaches the body's immune system to fight coronavirus.

Earlier in December, Serum Institute applied for permission to use its vaccine as a booster. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) asked SII to produce more data for the approval.