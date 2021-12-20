Booster Dose at Least 80% Effective Against Omicron COVID-19 Variant: Study

Researchers say COVID-19 booster shots are 80% effective against Omicron.
A team of UK researchers has analysed the likely impact that a COVID booster shot will have on Omicron and says it could provide around 85 percent protection against severe illness.
The modelling, from the team at Imperial College London, is based on limited information on Omicron.
The researchers said there is a high degree of uncertainty until more real-world information is gathered about this new variant that is spreading quickly.
Experts are still trying to figure out how mild or severe Omicron will turn out to be, the report said.
To get around that, people in the UK are being advised to have a booster dose to build up higher antibody levels to fight the virus.
