Germany To Fight COVID-19 With Rapid Booster Strategy: Report

German government to deploy rapid COVID-19 booster dose strategy.
The German government is deploying a rapid booster COVID-19 vaccination strategy in order to avoid overloading the country's healthcare system, Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach said.
The government has made 2.2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) available to purchase 92 million additional doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the coming year, the Ministry of Finance said.
The country's vaccination campaign has recently picked up speed again.
Almost 1.5 million doses were administered on Wednesday, according to the Robert Koch Institute and German Ministry of Health.
Some 70 percent of the German population is now vaccinated.
At least 22.9 million people have also received an additional booster vaccination.
