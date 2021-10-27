US FDA Panel Recommends Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Young Kids

Earlier this month, Pfizer had released data from clinical trials that showed the vaccine has a 90.7 percent efficacy against symptomatic illness in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years.

If the US FDA authorises the Pfizer COVID vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention will then have a committee of its own vote to make a recommendation on the administration of the vaccine.

Although young children are less likely to develop severe COVID, the availability of these vaccines for young kids is said to put anxious parents and health authorities at rest, especially as schools in the US have started opening up, according to the New York Times.

Moreover, Dr. Amanda Cohn, a paediatric vaccine expert at the CDC and a voting member of the panel, was quoted by Reuters as saying, "Use of this vaccine will prevent deaths, will prevent ICU admissions and will prevent significant long-term adverse outcomes in children."

She also added that in the past year, COVID was the eighth highest killer of kids in that age group.