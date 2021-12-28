FAQ | Corbevax COVID Vaccine Gets EUA Clearance: What Is It?

Hyderabad based pharmaceutical company Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax, was granted Emergency Use Authorisation by the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) on28 December.

The announcement comes along with the news of another COVID-19 vaccine, Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covovax and Merck's antiviral COVID pill, Molnupiravir, also being approved by the drugs regulatory body at the same time.

Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, took to Twitter to make the announcement, explaining, "It's a hat-trick! It's now the 3rd vaccine developed in India!"