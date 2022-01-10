Covaxin Booster Dose Effective Against All COVID Strains: Bharat Biotech

Covaxin booster dose prevents breakthrough infections.
Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said on Saturday, 8 January, that its trials for Covaxin booster dose have shown 'long-term safety with no serious adverse events'.
"The analysis showed that six months after a two-dose BBV152 vaccination series, cell-mediated immunity and neutralising antibodies to both homologous (D614G) and heterologous strains (Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Delta plus) persisted above baseline, although the magnitude of the responses had declined," the vaccine manufacturer said in a statement.
"Booster BBV152 vaccination is safe and may be necessary to ensure persistent immunity to prevent breakthrough infections," said the vaccine manufacturer.
Based on emerging data, Bharat Biotech believes that a third dose may be beneficial to maintain the highest levels of protection, he added.
