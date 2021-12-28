Kids Aged 15-18 Eligible To Get Only Covaxin COVID Vaccine: Report

Kids between 15-18 years of age-eligible to receive Covaxin in India.
(Photo: iStock)
As the vaccination process for the teens aged 15 to 18 years will commence from 3 January across the nation, the government has said only Covaxin will be administered.
The union health ministry has said that only Covaxin would be available for the children.
"COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years to be started from 3 January, 2022. For such beneficiaries, the vaccination option would be 'Covaxin' only", said the guidelines.
The precaution dose for HCWs will start from 10 January nationwide.
"As a matter of abundant precaution, for those healthcare workers (HCWs) & frontline workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10 January, 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose", said the ministry in the guidelines.
However, they will be administered the precaution dose on doctor's advice.
The registration process for adolescents vaccination on CoWIN app will begin from 1 January.
If someone doesn't have the Aadhaar Card, they can register with their school IDs also. All the options have been made available on the CoWIN App.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
