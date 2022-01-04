'Expired' Covaxin Being Offered to Kids? The Truth About Vaccine Shelf Life

On 3 January, India started offering COVID-19 vaccines to children between the ages of 15 and 18 years. The government had also issued a statement saying that, at the moment, only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would be rolled out for kids.

The day, however, was marred by yet another controversy for Covaxin, when several tweets questioning the vaccine's safety started doing the rounds.

Navanita Varadpande, a resident of Gurugram, tweeted a picture of a circular announcing the extension of Covaxin's shelf life, with the words, "So my son went to get his first vaccine, the drive for kids begin today and realized that the vaccine had already expired in November. Then a letter was shown wherein it seems the shelf life has been extended!!How, why, on what basis?"