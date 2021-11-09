COVID-19: Covaxin to Be Recognised by the UK From 22 Nov: Report

Bharat biotech's Covaxin could be approved by the UK by 22 Nov
(Photo: Altered by FIT)
Hyderabad-based pharma major Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine Covaxin will be added to the UK government's approved list of vaccines for international travellers from 22 November.
"From 4 AM on Monday, 22 November, the government will recognise vaccines on the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing," said the UK government's new travel guidelines.
The development has come after the World Health Organisation approved Covaxin for emergency use listing last week.
"From 4 am on Monday 22 November, we will recognise the following vaccines: Pfizer BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca (including Covishield), Moderna and Janssen (J&J), and WHO EUL including Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin," said the guidelines further.
"Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to our list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefitting more fully vaccinated people from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India," it added further.
Last month Indian vaccine Covishield was also added to the UK's approved list.
Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said, "More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield."
"Today's announcement is another step forward for the travel industry, businesses and for family and friends wanting to reunite or go abroad," UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.
The UK government has also simplified the travel rules for all under-18 coming to England. They will now be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day-8 testing and pre-departure testing.
(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture has been edited by FIT.)
(Subscribe to FIT on Telegram)