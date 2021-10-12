Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids Gets Emergency Use Nod: What to Know

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin has been recommended for an emergency use authorisation for use in children between the ages of 2 and 18 years.

The Subject Expert Committee has made the recommendation to India's drugs regulation authority, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to grant an EUA to India's first home grown vaccine on the basis of data submitted by the company.

A formal DCGI approval is likely to follow soon.

It was reported back in August that Bharat Biotech was submitting data from phase 3 clinical trials involving children to the DGCI for review.

It must be noted that the results of the clinical trials conducted by Bharat biotech have not yet been released for peer review.

Here's what we know about Covaxin's COVID-19 vaccine for kids.