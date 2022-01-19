Pfizer’s Anti-Viral Pill Shows Results Within 3 Days of Treatment: Report

So far, no patient who has received Paxlovid has died, the report said.

As per data by the Israeli Health Ministry as of last week, almost a third of patients did not accept the treatment - 753 refusals compared with 1,623 who accepted the drug.

A significant number of those who refused the treatment might also be unvaccinated, which is also considered a high-risk factor, suggest data from Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization.

