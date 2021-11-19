US FDA Approves COVID-19 Booster Shots for All Adults: What to Know

The US had in September, after much heated debate between various health authorities, decided to limit booster doses of COVID vaccines only to elderly (over 65 years) and immunocompromised people who may be at a higher risk of severe COVID symptoms and even death.

The move to introduce boosters was a way of countering the rise in COVID cases as a result of waning vaccine efficacy and a spike in breakthrough infections.

Moreover, the move to make all vaccinated adults eligible for booster doses, the US FDA says, is also to uncomplicated the whole process.