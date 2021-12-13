China Approves 1st Antibody Cocktail for COVID, Could Tackle Omicron: Report

China grants emergency approval to the first-ever COVID antibody cocktail.
China has granted emergency approval to its first-ever antibody cocktail therapy against COVID-19, which has shown to be effective in reducing the risk of hospitalisation or death among high-risk COVID-19 patients by 80 per cent, the media reported.
The combination therapy, co-developed by Tsinghua University, the Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen and Brii Biosciences, headquartered in China and the US, also retains its neutralising activity against the Omicron variant, the report said.
Brii Biosciences had, in late August, announced that its cocktail therapy demonstrated a statistically significant reduction of 78 per cent in the hospitalisation and death in phase III clinical trials conducted in the US, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, Argentina and the Philippines.
It has also been used among more than 700 patients infected in the recent epidemic flare-ups in China, caused by the Delta variant.
The therapy has also proven effective against major coronavirus variants, including the Delta, Lambda and MU variants, according to a report by the Beijing Daily.
With one shot, the antibody cocktail can persist in the human body for about nine to 12 months. Besides the therapeutic efficacy shown in the clinical trials, it can also be used for epidemic prevention.
In the next step, the team will investigate the preventive effect of this "antibody cocktail therapy" among high-risk and immunocompromised people, Linqi said.
Brii Biosciences has also submitted an application for the emergency use approval to the US Food and Drug Administration in October, but it is yet to be approved.
