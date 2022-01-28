Centre Rethinking ‘Precautionary Dose’ Policy: Report

People are getting COVID-19 infected even after receiving booster doses.
The Centre is mulling over the relevance of the precaution dose which is currently being administered to the frontline and healthcare workers along with 60 plus population as some experts are sceptical about the benefits of the third dose.
A source said that the NTAGI group is sceptical about the benefits of the third dose being administered.
"The NTAGI presented some research papers on third dose administered in several countries which has not helped in curbing infection, to the NITI Aayog in the meeting", a source told IANS.
The source said that the experts from NTAGI have assessed the data from the countries where booster doses have been administered.
It has also studied the impacts of third dose against the infection.
However, the policy on booster or precaution dose could be revisited for the extension of the policy among other age group beneficiaries.
Meanwhile, according to the health ministry report, total 97,03,569 precaution doses have been administered so far which includes 29,87,993 for healthcare workers, 31,02,620 for frontline workers and 36,12,956 for over 60 population.
