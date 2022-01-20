Pfizer’s COVID-19 Pill Effective To Treat Omicron COVID-19 Variant: Study

Paxlovid is administered as three tablets (two tablets of nirmatrelvir and one tablet of ritonavir) taken together orally twice daily for five days, for a total of 30 tablets.

It consists of nirmatrelvir, which inhibits a SARS-CoV-2 protein to stop the virus from replicating, and ritonavir, which slows down nirmatrelvir's breakdown to help it remain in the body for a longer period at higher concentrations.

In the first in vitro study conducted by Pfizer, nirmatrelvir was tested against the Mpro— an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate—from several SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VoCs), including Omicron, in a biochemical assay.

The results showed in all cases that nirmatrelvir was a potent inhibitor of its target. It could bind both the Omicron and the original Washington variant, indicating its continued ability to prevent in vitro viral replication.