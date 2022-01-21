Anti COVID-19 Drug Without Side Effects Being Developed in India: CDRI

This drug will be a combination of two antivirals to treat COVID-19 infection.
Scientists in the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in Lucknow are trying to develop another drug for COVID treatment without any side-effects.
"Experts say that a combination of antivirals with different mechanisms can be more effective to counter the viral pandemic. We are working on two combinations - Umifenovir with Molnupiravir (an antiviral) and Umifenovir with Niclosamide (anti-parasitic)," he said.
Molnupiravur drug has received only Emergency Use Authorisation in India and abroad. Though its usage showed reduced hospitalisation during clinical trials, its biggest drawback are the side-effects, he added.
"Now, we are trying to keep a low dosage of Molnupiravir in its combination with Umifenovir which may weed out the side-effects such as the risk of cartilage and muscle damage. If successful, it will make Umifenovir more effective in COVID-19 treatment," said the chief scientist.
The other combination is Umifenovir with Niclosamide.
A safe and efficacious combination of Umifenovir with Niclosamide is being researched on for the exact dosage in the combination that can give positive results, he added.
