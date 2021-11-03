Covaxin Gets WHO Approval – A Look at the Vaccine’s Production Issues

India's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine has been dogged by controversy and manufacturing issues, dragging down the country's vaccination drive and putting global vaccine supplies at risk.

The indigenous vaccine, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech was expected to play a major role in India's battle against coronavirus. However, nine months since the vaccination drive began, it has fallen short of its target time after time.

Here's a look at Covaxin's manufacturing and supply issues and its potential to contribute to India's vaccination programme.