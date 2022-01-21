Not Enough Data to Allow COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 15: Govt

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for kids below 15 will start after more scientific data is out.
(Photo: iStock)
The COVID vaccination drive for the 12 to 14 years age group will start only after more scientific data evolves, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Thursday 20 January.
"As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination to this age group. We will take decision on the basis of scientific data in this regard," he said while addressing the media on the current COVID surge in India.
"We will take decision on this when we will have compete scientific evidence," he said.
About the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drug Standard and Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommendation to provide market approval for two vaccines Covishield and Covaxin, Bhushan said that the recommendation has been made to the national regulator, the Drug Controller General of India, but, it is yet to take the final decision.
"Out of total around 80 lakh due for precaution dose among 60 plus age group as on 20 January, total 18,66,000 have received their dose which is around 39 percent," he added.
On active cases, he said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, UP, Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi, and Rajasthan are among the top 10 states, and of them, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 'States of Concern' and the situation is being reviewed continuously.
