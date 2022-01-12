Booster Doses of Current COVID-19 Vaccines May Need to Be Updated: WHO

Booster doses of current COVID-19 vaccines may not work on new variants.
(Photo: iStock)
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated if they are to provide continued protection against emerging variants, including Omicron.
In the meantime, the composition of current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated in order to protect against the evolution of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.
Such updates need to be based on strains that are genetically and antigenically close to the circulating variants.
They should also elicit "broad, strong, and long-lasting" responses in order to "reduce the need for successive booster doses," WHO added.
Regarding the current Omicron variant, the experts emphasised the importance of wider global access to current COVID-19 vaccines.
