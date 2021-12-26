Covaxin COVID Vaccine Approved for Kids Over 12: What to Know

Covaxin for kids is essentially the same vaccine that is being administered to adults, but also tested for its safety and efficacy in children.

The company had reportedly submitted the results of phase 3 clinical trials on 2 to 18 year old kids to the DCGI in August for review, based on which a subject expert committee recommended rolling out the vaccine for the same age group in October.

The DCGI's final decision in favour of approving the vaccine for children over the age of 12 comes nearly 2 months after the recommendation.

It must be noted that the results of the clinical trials conducted by Bharat Biotech have not yet been released for peer review, and the data from the study has not been made public.

It is also unknown why the DCGI decided to keep 12 years as the cut off age while granting the EUA.