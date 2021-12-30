How Much Do We Know About Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids?

On 25 December, Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine, Covaxin, was approved for use in children over the age of 12 by India's drugs regulatory body, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Shortly after the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nations stating that COVID vaccines would be made available to children between the ages of 15 and 18 years starting 3 January.

A couple of days later, the Union Health Ministry announced that only Covaxin would be made available to children at the moment.

How much do we know about the Covaxin COVID vaccine, and its clinical trials on children below the age of 18?