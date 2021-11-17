COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids in India: What Is the Hold Up?

Zydus Cadila received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) in August for their COVID-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D, meant for children aged 12 years and above.

Apart from this, the Subject Expert Committee had recommended the approval of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for kids between 2 and 18 years last month.

But, neither is ZyCoV-D available yet, nor has Covaxin for children received DCGI's approval.

With the opening of schools and colleges, what should be our policy in this matter, and what are the challenges before India?