Covishield, Covaxin Get Regular Market Approval by DCGI: Report

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday 27 January, granted regular market approval for COVID vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - for use in adult population with certain conditions.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield have been given regular market approval with certain conditions of registration on the CoWin platform and the submission of safety data on a six-monthly basis.
In a subsequent tweet, the health minister said, "The conditions include supply for programmatic settings including registration on the CoWin platform and to continue to submit safety data on a six-monthly basis".
However, Covishield and Covaxin will not be available in shops soon. People will be able to buy them from hospitals and clinics only.
Vaccination data has to be submitted to the DCGI every six months and updated on the CoWIN app.
Indian vaccines manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech had submitted applications to the DCGI seeking regular market authorisation for their respective COVID-19 vaccines.
