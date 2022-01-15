Uganda To Destroy Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: Report

Over 400k COVID-19 vaccine doses have expired in Uganda.
(Photo: iStock)
Uganda is set to destroy more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines after they expired before being administered, a senior official said.
Ministry of Health figures show that as of 12 January, 12.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered since the exercise started in March last year.
Uganda's overall COVID caseload and death toll currently stood at 157,160 and 3,385, respectively.
