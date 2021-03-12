Blood Clotting & COVID: AstraZeneca Pause in EU Nations Explained

Recently there was much confusion about blood thinners in India as well, with the ICMR ultimately saying there was no need to worry, and it was safe to take the vaccine for all (after consulting a doctor first).

Why has this become an issue in the EU? Should India, which manufactures the same vaccine, be worried?

Fortis cardiologist Dr Pramod Kumar clarifies, “The worries over blood thinners in India and Europe are very different. Here, no one should worry and all should take the vaccine if it's available to you.”

So what is the problem? “In Europe, the vaccine was stopped as a precautionary measure. The blood became thick and a 50-year-old died post taking the jab although a link was not found. In fact, the regulatory body said there was no scientific link between the two incidents.”

Italy's medicines body said its decision was "precautionary", adding that no link had been established between the vaccine and subsequent "serious adverse events".

So far, Denmark, Norway and Iceland have temporarily suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Italy and Austria, meanwhile, have stopped using certain batches of the drug as a precautionary measure. The suspensions in Italy and Austria involve different batches of the vaccine. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg have also suspended the use of the same batch as Austria.

Dr Kumar explains that the problem seems to be with a particular batch, ABV 5300 - the same that has been stopped in the aforementioned countries. “Right now, they are collecting and examining the batch. There could have been contamination which means the incident is not directly related to the vaccine. It could even be a coincidence.”

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there was no evidence the vaccine had caused problems, and people should still go and get vaccinated when asked to do so. "Blood clots can occur naturally and are not uncommon. More than 11 million doses of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine have now been administered across the UK," said Phil Bryan of the MHRA.