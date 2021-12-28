FAQ | India Approves Merck’s COVID-19 Pill: Here's What to Know

On 28 December, Union Health Minsiter, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, took to Twitter to announce that US based pharmaceutical company, Merck Inc's COVID-19 pill has been approved for use in India.

According to Dr Mandaviya, the antiviral COVID-19 treatment, Molnupiravir, was granted emergency use approval by the entral Drugs Standard Control Organisation, along with two other COVID-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax.

Just last week, the Pill was approved by the US Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA). Prior to that, in November, Molnupiravir received clearance in the UK.

clinical studies of the experimental COVID-19 pill have shown promising results. But how much do we know about the treatment? what is it's dosage going to be like?

FIT answers your FAQs.