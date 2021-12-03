Consider COVID-19 Booster Shots for Those Above 40: INSACOG

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium or the INSACOG has said that a booster vaccine dose for people above 40 years of age 'may be considered' amid the rising threat of new COVID variant Omicron.

INSACOG in its latest bulletin said, "Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk / high-exposure may be considered, since low levels of neutralising antibodies from the current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced."