Merck's Antiviral COVID Pill Cuts Risk of Deaths by Half: What is it?

On Friday, 1 October, American pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. announced that their experimental COVID oral pill successfully reduces the chance of hospitalisation and death by half.

The company is confident of the pill's effectiveness and plans on applying for an EUA (emergency use authorisation) from the US FDA (Food and Drugs Administration).

If it is approved, Merck's molnupiravir would become the world's first oral antiviral COVID-19 medication to come into use.